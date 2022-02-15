Foo Fighters play rarities and deep cuts during special VR show

Foo Fighters performed a selection of rarities and deep cuts during a special VR show over the weekend.

The band pre-recorded the gig at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It was then streamed online on Sunday evening (February 13) following the Super Bowl as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert”, which was broadcast on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages (AKA the ‘Metaverse’) and the Horizon Venues app.

While the livestream encountered technical issues on the night, the gig itself saw the Foos play a 10-song gig which included a small number of songs that don’t usually feature in the band’s set lists.

Advertisement

This included ‘T-Shirt’, the opening track from 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’ which received its live debut on Sunday, and ‘Walking After You’, which was performed by the Foos live for the first time since 2006.

The gig concluded with a rendition of ‘Home’, which was played live by the band for the first time since 2007. You can watch the gig in full here and see the setlist below.

‘T‐Shirt’

‘This Is a Call’

‘Best of You’

‘Waiting on a War’

‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’

‘Walking After You’

‘Times Like These’

‘All My Life’

‘These Days’

‘Home’

Last week Foo Fighters shared the video for their recent song, ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’, for the new Fraggle Rock revival series, Back To The Rock.

Advertisement

The band have also expanded their North American tour for this year, with new dates set for September and October.