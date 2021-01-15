Watch Foo Fighters debut ‘Waiting On A War’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Foo Fighters debuted their new song ‘Waiting On A War’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the US last night (January 14) – you can watch their performance below.

The track was released yesterday as the latest preview of the Dave Grohl-fronted band’s upcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which is set for release on February 5.

The Foos gave their first live performance of ‘Waiting On A War’ last night while serving as the musical guests on the latest episode of the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

You can watch Foo Fighters play ‘Waiting On A War’ below.

Speaking to NME back in November about the wider meaning behind the track, Grohl explained that he was moved to write ‘Waiting On A War’ after his daughter asked him in 2019 if the US was on the brink of nuclear war with North Korea.

“[The song] came half-way through the recording process and came from a feeling I had as a child when I was terrified that we were heading for nuclear war in the late 70s and early 80s, with all the political tension and arms race,” the frontman explained. “I was really afraid that we were going to die in a nuclear holocaust.

“And then, last year, I was taking my daughter to school around the time that the US and North Korea were ramping up tensions with each other, and she had seen it on the news. She just asked me: ‘Dad, are we going to war’?

“It reminded me of how I felt when I was her age, and I just thought: ‘What a fucking drag!’ How depressing is it that childhood could be robbed of that beauty and innocence by this dark feeling of dread? So that’s what ‘Waiting On A War’ is about.”

In other Foos news, the band have partnered with the Tatenokawa brewery to release their own Japanese sake to celebrate ‘Medicine At Midnight’.