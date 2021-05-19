Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus are among the acts to appear at this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago – check out the full line-up below.

Yesterday (May 18), it was confirmed that the festival will return to Green Park between July 29 and August 1 for its 30th anniversary edition following a coronavirus-enforced cancellation in 2020.

With tickets for Lollapalooza 2021 going on sale earlier today (May 19), it has now been revealed that the aforementioned acts will all top the bill alongside Tyler, The Creator over the course of the weekend.

Other artists due to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Journey, Brockhampton, DaBaby, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, Jack Harlow, Jimmy Eat World, Slowthai, Angels & Airwaves, Brittany Howard and many more.

Ahead of the official confirmation, it was reported last week that a near-to or full capacity Lollapalooza Chicago had been approved for this summer.

Festivalgoers who are not fully vaccinated will this year be required to take a COVID test within 24 hours of attending the event each day, according to Consequence Of Sound. Further details on Lollapalooza’s entry policy for 2021 are expected in July.

You can purchase tickets for Lollapalooza Chicago 2021 from here.

Back in March, Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell hinted at the festival’s return in light of US vaccination rates. “I hold in my hands my license to party!” Farrell said after receiving his vaccination card. “I will see you at Lollapalooza… soon.”

Lollapalooza live-streamed a concert series in lieu of its in-person event last year, including performances from Arcade Fire, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Metallica, Run The Jewels and more.