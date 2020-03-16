Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will postpone their 25th anniversary van tour as the US continues to battle coronavirus.

The rock giants announced plans last month to celebrate the milestone by touring the same stops as their first US tour back in 1995.

Billed as ‘The Van Tour’, the shows were set to see the band “hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those years ago.”

Now, they’ve confirmed that the shows will be put on ice until the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is brought to an end.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?,” wrote frontman Dave Grohl. “Well…playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.

“We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.”

Grohl added: “Now go wash your hands. Dave.”

Check out the affected dates below. Details of the rescheduled dates are available in the post above.

April

Sunday 12 – PHOENIX, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tuesday 14 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Santa Ana Star Center

Thursday 16 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Saturday 18 – WICHITA, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Monday 20 – KNOXVILLE, TN, Thompson-Boiling Arena

May

Sunday 10 – GREEN BAY, WI, Resch Center

Tuesday 12 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI, Van Andel Arena

Thursday 14 – CINCINNATI, OH, Heritage Bank Center

Monday 18 – CLEVELAND, OH, Rocket Mortgage Arena

Wed 20 – HAMILTON, ON, FirstOntario Centre

This comes after Grohl recently confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the US, New York mayor Bill de Blasio has also issued an executive order to close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres.

Mayor de Blasio confirmed that the executive order will come into force on Tuesday, and described the disease as an “unprecedented threat”.

In the wake of de Blasio’s announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also confirmed that the city will now shut movie theatres, concert venues and bars.

Last night, leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.