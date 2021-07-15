Foo Fighters postpone LA show after confirmed COVID-19 case “within the organisation”

Foo Fighters have postponed their Los Angeles show this weekend, following a confirmed case of COVID-19 “within the Foo Fighters organisation”.

Making the announcement on social media, the band said the July 17 show is being pushed back to a currently unconfirmed date, “despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws”. It isn’t clear who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and the band, crew and – most of all – the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date,” the band said.

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

The Los Angeles show would have marked the first full-capacity gig at the 18,000-person venue since the pandemic began.

Notably, the venue requires ticket-holders to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or provide evidence of a pre-entry negative test.

It is similar to the band’s recent full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden, where all attendees were required to prove they were fully vaccinated. The move attracted some backlash, with a small group of anti-vax protesters gathering outside the venue on the night of the concert.

The band’s current tour celebrates the release of their latest album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’. The album was given four stars from NME, calling it the “soundtrack to the summer we all crave.”