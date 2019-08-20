Foo Fighters’ Reading & Leeds sets could feature “a lot” of their first album

The band will headline the twin festivals this weekend

Foo Fighters’ Reading & Leeds headline sets could feature “a lot” of material from their debut album, according to the band.

The Dave Grohl-led group will top the bill at the twin festivals this weekend (August 23-25), alongside Post Malone, The 1975, and Twenty One Pilots.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins discussed the group’s potential setlist for the shows in a new interview, saying he thinks they will include “a lot of the first record.” The band had previously asked fans to vote for the tracks they wanted to see in the festival sets.

“I wouldn’t mind playing ‘Aurora’, I love playing that,” he told Rock Sound, referencing a track from 1999’s ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’. He then continued: “I wouldn’t mind playing anything off the first record. Before I was in the band.

“We generally like to play hit songs because we like people to sing along. There’s always the 10,000 people that want us to play the odd numbers – basically the songs that are fan favourites.”

Foo Fighters released their self-titled debut album in 1995. The record features tracks such as ‘Big Me’, ‘This Is A Call’, and ‘I’ll Stick Around’. Grohl played all instruments on the record, while William Goldsmith played drums in the group until Hawkins joined in 1997.

Meanwhile, Grohl invited a five-year-old fan onstage during the band’s Belfast show last night (August 19). “I want to see you show these people how to dance,” the frontman instructed the young child before launching into ‘All My Life’.

The show followed Grohl’s surprise appearance at the relaunch of Club NME at London’s Moth Club on Friday (August 17). The star was joined by Rick Astley for the short set, in which he played Foo Fighters classics and Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.