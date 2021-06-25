Foo Fighters release Mark Ronson’s version of ‘Making A Fire’

Foo Fighters have shared Mark Ronson‘s version of their ‘Medicine At Midnight‘ single ‘Making A Fire’.

The song has been repurposed for a bouncier version featuring members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Tuatara all providing backing to frontman Dave Grohl‘s gravelly vocals.

The Mark Ronson-produced track is also supported by a back-up vocal quartet featuring Violet Grohl, Dave’s daughter.

‘Medicine At Midnight’, Foos’ 10th album, was released in February and went straight to Number One in the UK Albums chart. In a four-star review, NME’s James McMahon called it “slinky”, “shimmery”, and noted that it boasts one of the best songs they’ve ever recorded.

“After a year that took so much, the return of the Foos feels like the culture getting back in credit,” the review reads. “Consider the record’s closing track, ‘Love Dies Young’, which sparkles with effervescence that the last 12 months have lacked – it’s one of the best songs the band have ever put their name to.”

In other news, the band have announced details of a huge show at the Forum in Los Angeles, California next month.

Grohl and co. will play the 18,000-capacity venue on July 17, which will be its first full-capacity gig since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the venue, all ticket-holders will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, or provide evidence of a pre-entry negative COVID test.

The gig follows the band’s show at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, the first full-capacity arena show in New York since the start of the pandemic.