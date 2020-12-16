Foo Fighters release holiday cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’

Foo Fighters have dropped their own raucous cover of Chuck Berry’s Christmas classic, ‘Run Rudolph Run’.

Released today (December 16), the rockers performed the song as part of the final instalment of Amazon Music’s three-part concert series Holiday Plays, hosted by rapper Lil Nas X.

In addition to ‘Run Rudolph Run’, the Fooeys also played some of their greatest hits, including ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Best Of You’, as well as their latest single ‘Shame Shame’.

Advertisement

Typical of the Foo Fighters’ brand of rock’n’roll, this rendition of ‘Run Rudolph Run’ packs an almighty punch, the track running rampant through beloved lyrics delivered by Dave Grohl‘s unmistakeable voice, fiery riffs and a generous helping of relentless drumming.

Listen below:

Holiday cheer runs rampant at camp Foo Fighters it seems, with Grohl having teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin to cover Beastie Boys‘ ‘Sabotage’ as part of a new Hanukkah song series.

Despite Grohl not being Jewish, the pair have covered eight songs by Jewish artists – one for each day of the holiday – paying homage to Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’, Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ and Elastica’s ‘Connection’.