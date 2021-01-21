Foo Fighters say they are glad to “have contributed to the firing of that clown” Donald Trump

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has said he is glad to see the back of Donald Trump and is pleased that the band “contributed to his firing”.

They performed remotely as part of last night’s Celebrating America, the TV special organised to mark the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

For their appearance, the band delivered a stirring rendition of their 2002 track ‘Times Like These’.

“Trump is a piece of shit, I’m not afraid to say it. Trump divided the States more than ever,” Hawkins told The Daily Star‘s Wired column. “I’m happy to have contributed to the firing of that clown.”

Bassist Nate Mendel also said that he longer feels humiliated to be American following Trump’s exit from the White House.

“I can see positives now. If nothing else, just to not have the consistent barrage of humiliation as a US citizen will be nice,” he added.

“We’ve had a bunch of goons in the executive branch for four years, a lot of damage has happened – it could’ve been worse. To have competent leadership I can’t help think we’re gonna be in a better place.”

Mendel also praised president Biden, adding that he had “a larger dating pool than Trump had in terms of the arts”.

Foo Fighters will release ‘Medicine At Midnight’, their tenth studio album, on February 5. Thus far, the band have shared three tracks from the record in the lead-up to its release: ‘Waiting On A War’, ‘No Son Of Mine‘ and ‘Shame Shame’.

Last week (January 15), Foo Fighters appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, playing ‘Waiting On A War’ live for the first time. They later shared the track’s music video.