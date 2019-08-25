Foo Fighters want to start a petition to get Oasis back together

It comes after Taylor Hawkins stuck a photo of Liam and Noel to his kick drum

Foo Fighters told the crowd during their Reading Festival performance tonight (August 25) that they should start a petition to get Oasis back together.

The idea came after it was pointed out that Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins had stuck a photograph of Liam and Noel Gallagher to his kick drum.

The Manchester band split in August 2009 after Noel walked out, declaring that he couldn’t continue to work with Liam a day longer.

“One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days,” Hawkins told the Reading crowd, after Dave Grohl took over on the drums for a rendition of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’.

“We’re trying,” Grohl claimed.

Hawkins added: “We’re trying. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?”

“How many people wanna see Oasis fucking play a show?” Grohl then asked the crowd.

Met with thunderous cheers in favour of it happening, Hawkins added: “”It’ll happen,” before joking that the reason it hasn’t happened yet is because the Gallaghers have too much money.

See the exchange between Grohl and Hawkins below.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters also paid tribute to Keith Flint of The Prodigy during tonight’s performance.

A few songs into their set on the main stage, Dave Grohl and co. paid tribute to Flint, who was found dead at his Essex home back in March. He was 49-years-old.