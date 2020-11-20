Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Shame Shame’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Foo Fighters performed their latest single ‘Shame Shame’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (November 19) – check out their performance below.

Released on November 7, ‘Shame Shame’ is the first preview of the Dave Grohl-led band’s new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which is set for release on February 5, 2021.

The Foos gave ‘Shame Shame’ its live TV debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, and followed that performance up yesterday with a storming appearance on Colbert’s late-night US chat show.

You can watch Foo Fighters, who were joined by a choir which included Grohl’s daughter Violet, perform ‘Shame Shame’ below.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Grohl said that his band wanted to do something that “sounded fresh” with ‘Medicine At Midnight’ to mark both their 10th record together and the band’s 25th anniversary.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things,” he said. “We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought: ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”

In another recent interview, Grohl said that most of the songs on their forthcoming new LP were written “to be played in stadiums — these big grooves, big choruses, big guitars”.

“It was really sort of designed to be this big party album,” he added.