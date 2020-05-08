Foo Fighters share full footage of 2006 acoustic ‘Skin And Bones’ show

Foo Fighters have shared a recording of one of their 2006 ‘Skin And Bones’ tour shows in full on their YouTube page.

The footage was filmed at the band’s trio of acoustic gigs at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre between August 29-31.

The setlist at the shows included the likes of ‘Big Me’, ‘Times Like These’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Best Of You’, and set-closer ‘Everlong’. As well as featuring frontman Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, drummer Taylor Hawkins and guitarist Chris Shiflett, the concerts also boasted appearances from Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, neither of whom were full-time members of the band at the time. Watch it below now.

The full setlist is as follows:

‘Intro’

‘Razor’

‘Over And Out’

‘On The Mend’

‘Walking After You’

‘Still’

‘Marigold’

‘My Hero’

‘Next Year’

‘Another Round’

‘See You’

‘Cold Day In The Sun’

‘Big Me’

‘What If I Do’

‘Skin And Bones’

‘Ain’t It The Life’

‘February Stars’

‘Times Like These’

‘Friend Of A Friend’

‘Best Of You’

‘Everlong’

In the description on the video’s YouTube page, the band asked fans to share their Foo Fighters-related stories on a dedicated website. “Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show?” The site reads. “Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band?

“We want to meet YOU!! Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia featuring YOU!”

Meanwhile, the band’s hit song ‘Times Like These’ was recently covered by a host of famous names as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Allstars charity release. The cover raised money for Comic Relief and Children In Need. And featured the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Grohl himself.

Speaking about the new version in a letter addressed to “all of my friends at the BBC”, Grohl said it was an “incredible honour” to have ‘Times Like These’ “transformed… for, well, times like these.”