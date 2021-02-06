Foo Fighters share new live version of ‘No Son Of Mine’

Foo Fighters have shared a new live version of ‘No Son Of Mine’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The original version of the track features on the band’s latest album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which was released on Friday (February 5).

The new live video for ‘No Son Of Mine’ was directed by Danny Clinch and, unlike typical music videos, features audio that was recorded live. The clip sees footage of the band interspersed with animation created by Bomper Studio.

The additional elements follow a man to a bar where he knocks back drinks and lines of cocaine, before heading to the casino to try his luck there. Watch it below now.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl discussed why he doesn’t consider what his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain would think about Foo Fighters if he were alive today.

“For 25 fucking years, that’s been something I’ve been judged by and from the get-go, you have to realise that it’s a dangerous place to be,” Grohl said. “You can’t create or judge anything by someone else’s standards.”

In a four-star review, NME said of ‘Medicine At Midnight’: “Grohl’s – and thereby the Foos’ – [positive mental attitude] continues throughout ‘Medicine At Midnight’: it’s a celebration of almost three decades of good times (and was meant to accompany a 25th-anniversary world tour).”

Meanwhile, the group recently covered Tom Petty during a radio session performance. During an appearance on their own SiriusXM radio station, the band played new and old Foo Fighters songs, as well as a cover of Petty’s ‘Honey Bee’.