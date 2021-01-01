Foo Fighters share new single ‘No Son Of Mine’ and unveil album tracklist

Foo Fighters have shared the second single from their forthcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ – listen to ‘No Son Of Mine’ below.

The ear-ringing new track – which follows ‘Shame Shame’, the first preview of the band’s 10th studio album – was teased earlier in the week when the band shared a snippet on social media, accompanied by the caption: “New year. New music.”

Drawing on familiar Foo Fighters influences, ‘No Son Of Mine’ features nods to Queen‘s ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ and Ace of Spades-era Motörhead.

“This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” frontman Dave Grohl said of the track. “Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against.”

Listen to the new Foo Fighters’ track below:

Grohl accompanied the release with a handwritten message for the band’s fans.

“It was almost exactly a year ago that we finished recording our “new” record ‘Medicine At Midnight’, with a massive world tour planned that would have taken us around the globe celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band,” the letter begins.

“But, well…. you know…… so, we waited. And waited. And waited. Until we finally realized that our music is made to be heard, whether it’s in a festival field with 50,000 of our closest friends, or alone in your living room on a Saturday night with a stiff cocktail. So, the wait is over.

“As we say goodbye (fuck you) to 2020, and flip the calendar page to 2021, let’s ring in the New Year with a new rocker, ‘No Son Of Mine’.”

The letter concludes: “Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine that festival field blowing up to this. Because it fucking will. Happy New Year.”

In addition to the new track, Foo Fighters have also shared the tracklisting for ‘Medicine At Midnight’, along with a pre-order link for the album.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the nine-track, 37-minute LP was engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent – see the track list below.

‘Making A Fire’

‘Shame Shame’

‘Cloudspotter’

‘Waiting On A War’

‘Medicine At Midnight’

‘No Son Of Mine’

‘Holding Poison’

‘Chasing Birds’

‘Love Dies Young’

Due out February 5, 2021, you can pre-order ‘Medicine At Midnight’ here.

Speaking to NME ahead of its release, Grohl said of the new album: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”

He added: “A lot of our favourite records have these big grooves and riffs. I hate to call it a funk or dance record, but it’s more energetic in a lot of ways than anything we’ve ever done and it was really designed to be that Saturday night party album.

“It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again. Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has hailed the long-awaited Save Our Stages Act that passed into the law in the US last weekend.