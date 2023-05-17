Foo Fighters share new single ‘Under You’ and announce free global streaming event

Foo Fighters have shared the ‘Under You’ — the latest single to be released from their forthcoming album — and announced a free global streaming event.

Shared today (May 17), the single is the second that the rock veterans have taken from their upcoming 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’, following on from ‘Rescued‘ last month.

Set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, the LP will mark their first new material since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The band first teased the new track earlier this week by sharing a 25-second snippet online. This featured the emotive lyrics: “I woke up and walked a million miles today / I’ve been looking up and down for you / All this time it stills feels just like yesterday / That I walked a million miles with you.”

The track is takes on an upbeat pop-rock sentimentality, with both singles drawing upon the emotive rock sounds of their 1995 self-titled debut, and the dynamic songwriting seen with their fan-favourite LP ‘The Colour And The Shape’. Check out the latest offering below and pre-order the album here.

As well as sharing the newest track, Dave Grohl and co have also surprised fans by announcing a free global streaming event, set for later this month.

Taking place on May 21, the footage will kick off at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST, and will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Veeps. Not only will the footage include performances from the rock legends, it is also set to include an array of other materials, including behind-the-scenes footage and “surprises” recorded at the band’s own 606 Studios.

On-demand repeat viewing options will also be available from May 24 — the same day that Foo Fighters will kick off their upcoming tour, with the first show taking place in New Hampshire. The livestream will be available here and a full list of upcoming shows can be found here.

“Shows like this don’t happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift,” said Veeps CEO and founder Joel Madden of the event. “Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honoured to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans.”

The band confirmed that they would be continuing to make music in January. This followed the sudden passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, while the band were on tour in Colombia.

Currently, the identity of the band’s new drummer remains unknown, although both Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor) have denied speculation that they are now involved in the band’s new project.

In other Foo Fighters news, last week (May 12) the members also teased fans in the UK by suggesting that a new string of live shows are “forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced”.