Foo Fighters share new track from ‘Fraggle Rock’ revival series

Foo Fighters have shared a new song from the Fraggle Rock revival series – listen to ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ below.

The original Jim Henson children’s show ran for five seasons between 1983 and 1987. A cartoon spin-off, Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series, aired for one run of episodes in the latter year.

Following on from the success of 2020’s Zoom-filmed Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a reboot series called Back To The Rock landed on Apple TV+ today (January 21). It’ll feature the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms (The Office) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

Advertisement

Foo Fighters will make a guest appearance in one episode and have contributed a new song to the show’s official soundtrack, which is available to stream in full now.

Written by Dennis Lee and Philip Balsam (who worked on the music for the original Fraggle Rock series), ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ is available to stream here:

Dave Grohl and co’s 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, came out back in February 2021. The group are set to showcase the record on a run of UK stadium shows this summer.

Meanwhile, the Foos will release their new comedy-horror movie STUDIO 666 in US cinemas on February 25. A clip of the movie was shared last month – you can watch it here.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Grohl described the big-screen project as “absolutely insane”. “A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude,” he added. “Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous…It really, really will blow your mind.”

STUDIO 666 is based on a story by the frontman, with the screenplay written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.