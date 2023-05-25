Foo Fighters share serene new single ‘Show Me How’, featuring Violet Grohl

Foo Fighters have released ‘Show Me How’, the latest single to be shared from their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’. Check it out below.

Released today (May 25), the track is the third to be taken from their 11th studio album — following on from ‘Under You’ and lead single ‘Rescued’. It also features a guest vocal appearance from the frontman’s daughter, Violet Grohl.

Unlike the first two tracks, which rang reminiscent of the band’s 1995 debut album, ‘Show Me How’ instead sees the rock veterans explore new territory, and create a serene, pop-influenced hit which juxtaposes its predecessors.

Advertisement

The song also comes with a soothing, nature-inspired music video directed by Tim Kellner. Check it out below.

Taken from their upcoming LP, ‘But Here We Are’, Foo Fighters have also confirmed that they will be giving fans in the UK the chance to listen to the new album, one day before it is officially released. Described as an exclusive “Special Sunrise Event’, the preview will take place in the South East of England on June 1, and fans can win two free tickets by pre-ordering the album.

The album marks the band’s 11th studio release, and first new music since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Having been in the band for over two decades, Hawkins died in Columbia last year, while on tour with the band – he was aged 50. Following his death, Dave Grohl and co later held two star-studded tribute concerts in his memory and, earlier this year, confirmed that they would be continuing as a band.

Following heavy speculation, it was confirmed that Josh Freese (Paramore, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) would be stepping in as the newest member of the rock band, although the drums on the upcoming album were recorded by Grohl.

Advertisement

Yesterday (May 24), the band performed their first full live show with the full line-up in New Hampshire, and played four songs from the upcoming album for the first time. ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’, ‘Nothing At All’ and the title track were all given live debuts, and Violet Grohl also joined the band onstage to perform a rendition of their 2020 track ‘Shame Shame’. Find footage of the latter below.

A number of the new songs also aired during their livestream earlier this week and, going forward, the band are set to play festivals including Bonnaroo, Louder Than Life and Riot Fest.

They also have a series of North American headline shows lined up – and remaining tickets are available here – and Grohl has also teased that some UK live shows are also on the horizon.