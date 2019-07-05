Foo Fighters launch new Foo Files archive with surprise live EP

"you never know what we’ve got up our sleeves…"

Foo Fighters have launched a new Foo Files series with the release of a surprise live EP.

The new EP is titled ‘00950025’, which fans are assuming to be a reference to the band’s debut album (released in 1995), which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. The three-track release features, as the band call them, “elusive live tracks.”

Included on the EP are performances of ‘For All the Cows’ and ‘Wattershed’ from Dave Grohl and co’s headline set at Reading Festival in 1995, while the third track is a live recording of ‘Next Year’ from a 2000 gig in Melbourne, Australia.

Announcing the release of the new EP, the band tweeted: “A good day to take a look in the Foo Files. How about a few elusive Live tracks?…you never know what we’ve got up our sleeves…” hinting that these ‘Foo Files’ will see them release more bonus material and rarities soon.

00950025 00950025, an album by Foo Fighters on Spotify

As well as the release of 00950025, the band are asking fans for their Foo Fighters stories, from Reading ’95 or elsewhere. They’ve launched a new webpage called Tell Us Your Foo Fighters Story, and write: “We want to hear about YOU. Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show? Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band? Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia.”