Foo Fighters to star in new horror-comedy film ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters will star in a new horror-comedy film called Studio 666, which is due for release next year, it has been confirmed.

Alongside the full band – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – the film will also star Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and more.

According to a press release, the movie will follow Foo Fighters as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album. Once they’ve arrived, though, Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

In a statement, Grohl said: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film. Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album ‘Medicine at Midnight’ (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.”

Studio 666 will be directed by BJ McDonnell, who described the film as “a perfect combination of all things I love – rock, horror and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture.

“I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie,” he added. “It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that ‘60s/‘70s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

The movie is based on a story by Grohl, with the screenplay written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. It will be released in cinemas in the US on February 25, 2022 with an international release date set to be confirmed soon.

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last month (October 30), where they closed out the event with a performance featuring Paul McCartney. The iconic musician joined the band to perform The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’, following Foos playing a medley of some of their biggest hits.

McCartney had previously delivered a speech to induct the Dave Grohl-led band into the famed institution. During it, he highlighted the similarities between his and Grohl’s journeys. “We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up,” he said. “Same happened with Dave […] So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question.”