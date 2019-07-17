Foo Fighters are asking fans to share their memories of the band for a new project

'Foo Fighters Stories' is now open for submissions

Foo Fighters have launched a new online project by the name of ‘Foo Fighters Stories’, asking fans to share and submit their treasured memories of the band.

The Dave Grohl-fronted group have dedicated a whole section of their website to the project, which is looking for fans to “tell us your FF story”.

“We want to hear about YOU,” a description reads. “Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show? Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band?

“We want to meet YOU!! Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia featuring YOU!”

Fans can then upload their pictures, videos and written memories for the project, with a further option being available to “send a message to Foo Fighters”. You can find out more about ‘Foo Fighters Stories’ here, and see an example of a submission in the above clip.

Foo Fighters will hit the road in the UK and Ireland next month for a series of festival shows, including a headline slot at Reading & Leeds.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was among the acclaimed musicians who formed a special supergroup at the inaugural Peak to Sky Music Festival in Montana.