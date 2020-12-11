Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden have formed a new band.

The two drummers have been working together under the moniker Nighttime Boogie Association since they both participated in a tribute concert to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2019.

The band have shared their first two tracks, the driving ‘Long in the Tooth’ and ‘The Path We’re On’. You can hear both below.

After initially jamming at Hawkins’ house after the Cornell benefit, the project was delayed due to the pair’s respective commitments to their main bands, and then by the coronavirus pandemic. During lockdown, they started working together again remotely.

“He sent me some fun little funky drum machine with some Foghat guitars and I just cut it up in the computer, as we do nowadays, and we just fashioned a song out of it,” Hawkins said of ‘Long in the Tooth,’ speaking to Rolling Stone.

“I sent it to Matt and he was like, ‘This is really cool.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re gonna put real drums on it, right?’ We’re two drummers in arguably two of the bigger rock bands on the planet right now, and we’re not gonna have real drums on it. That’s kinda rad.”

The duo added that they’re continuing to write demos, and hope to have more material within the next six to eight months.

“We’re doing this for fun,” Hawkins added. “Me and Matt aren’t planning on buying any mansions off of this.”

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Hawkins revealed his all-time favourite Foo Fighters songs.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music, the drummer expressed his fondness for ‘Aurora’, which features on the first Foos record that Hawkins played on, ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’ (released in 1999).