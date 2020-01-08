Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins shows off epic dad skills in psychedelic ‘Middle Child’ video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has debuted the video for ‘Middle Child’, and it’s an adorable tribute to his daughter tinged with a psychedelic edge.

Taken from his latest solo album ‘Get The Money‘, the video sees Taylor transporting his daughter Annabelle to a luscious fantasy world in order to escape the increasing madness of modern life.

In the clip the pair are seen dancing on clouds, roasting marshmallows and riding unicorns – all of which is interspersed with footage of Taylor performing the track itself, which is indebted to his love of ’70s rock.

The video comes after ‘Get The Money’, Taylor’s third record with the Coattail Riders, was released in November 2019.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘Get The Money’ sees Taylor Hawkins seizing his chance to prove that he’s a talent in his own right, and not just the guy who sits behind Dave Grohl for three hours every night. He’s only too aware that this record won’t land him the stadium gigs either, but that’s no bad thing.

“Instead, it’s a no-holds-barred trip into Taylor Hawkins’ personal favourites, and a loving homage to some of classic rock’s greatest voices.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are busy at work on their tenth album.