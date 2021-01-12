Foo Fighters release their own pair of Vans to mark 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters have marked their 25th anniversary by teaming up with Vans to release their own pair of shoes.

The Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi sees the band putting a spin on the classic black hi-top design – with their iconic logo printed in white on the side of the shoe. Their name is also printed on the back on the design, with Foo printed on the left shoe and Fighters on the right.

Responding to the design, which was shared on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Love Foo Fighters, Love Vans. You’re really playing with my bank account here.”

Another said: “Need it in my life.”

A release date for the shoes is yet to be announced, but it comes as the Foos prepare to release their 10th album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ on February 5. They have previewed its release with the singles ‘No Son Of Mine‘ and ‘Shame Shame‘.

Speaking to NME ahead of its release, Dave Grohl said of the new album: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh.

“We’ve made some many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album’.”

Over the weekend, Grohl also opened up on experiencing dreams that see him back in his former band Nirvana.