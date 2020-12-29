Foo Fighters tease another new song ahead of their 10th album

Foo Fighters have teased another new song ahead of the release of their upcoming 10th album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band debuted their first single from the new LP, ‘Shame Shame’, on the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live back in November.

Accompanied by a scorched-earth epic music video, Grohl explained that the ‘Shame Shame’ video was influenced by a “dark corner” of his psyche that he has experienced for over 40 years.

“It’s crazy, the idea for that video came from a dream I had when I was when 14 or 15 that I’ve remembered my entire life,” Grohl told NME.

Today (December 29), Foo Fighters took to social media earlier to share a snippet of another new song. “New year. New music,” the band captioned the post.

It’s not clear as to what the new song is called or when it will be out, but the band’s tweet suggests that it will be “sooner than later”.

The band’s new LP, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, is set for release on February 5, 2021, although they had originally intended to release it in 2020 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has hailed the long-awaited Save Our Stages Act that passed into the law in the US at the weekend.

The money will go towards preventing the permanent closure of independent music venues, which have been forced to shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill includes $15 billion (£11.1 billion) in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theatres and cultural institutions.

In October, Foo Fighters performed a set for the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) campaign, from LA’s iconic The Troubadour venue.

In August, the band also brought back the original designs of two of their 1995 tour t-shirts to help benefit the initiative. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts went towards #SaveOurVenues (from UK sales) and #SaveOurStages (from US sales).