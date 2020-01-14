Foo Fighters tease new track and promise “some seriously crazy shit” for 2020

Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of new music and promised fans that they will deliver “some seriously crazy shit” over the next 12 months. Check out the clip below.

Taking to social media earlier today (January 14), Dave Grohl and co. reflected on the Foos reaching their quarter-century milestone. “Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!” they began the post.

“Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.”

The Foos went on to say that they are “JUST getting started”, and instructed their followers to “buckle up” in preparation for their upcoming tenth album.

“It’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit,” they added.

Holy Shit!!! 25 years?! Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives. We're JUST getting started, so

Buckle up, 2020… it’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit…#FF25 #FF2020 pic.twitter.com/BVesTPAIDp — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 14, 2020

Attached to the tweet is a black-and-white animation soundtracked by a 30-second clip of new music. The brief, guitar-driven instrumental leans towards Foos’ heavier output.

Foo Fighters teased fans with a taste of new material earlier this month, tweeting a video of drums being tracked for their upcoming record.

This came after they shared a photo of a microphone which was set up for recording in the middle of a luxurious corner bath. “Come on in, the water’s fine…,” they captioned the image, which also referenced their 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters previously revealed that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ would be “fucking weird”.

Meanwhile, the band’s Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared moving tributes to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died last week.