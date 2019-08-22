Foo Fighters tease new material for Reading & Leeds: “There is one song that would fucking destroy”

"There’s always something."

Foo Fighters have teased the prospect of playing new music during their headline sets at Reading & Leeds festival this weekend – with Grohl admitting that there is one potential song “that would fucking destroy”

As the rock giants prepare to top the bill for the fourth time, Dave Grohl says it’s entirely possible that they may have new music to unveil.

When asked if new material could in the offing, Grohl told NME: “There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed. When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band.

“We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something. It’s happened before where we’ve written a song that afternoon and performed it. Never say never. There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it. It’s written for a live performance, so we’ll see. I don’t know.”

Grohl also opened up on what they’re planning to make their seventh Reading appearance a special occasion.

“At this point in our lifespan, there’s so much that we could do. We could bust out the same set that we played in 1995,” he said.

“We could come out on stage with new songs. We could come out on stage and do a chronological history of the band, in reverse. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to do it. That’s usually something that we figure out on the afternoon of the show.”

This comes after fans were asked to suggest songs for the upcoming shows. Drummer Taylor Hawkins has also suggested that it could feature “a lot” of their first album.