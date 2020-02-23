Foo Fighters tease return of their self-curated ‘Jam’ festival

Foo Fighters appear to be teasing the return of their self-curated ‘Jam’ festival in a new social media post.

The band, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, have shared a colourful Instagram post for something dubbed ‘DC Jam’.

Back in 2017 and 2018, Foo Fighters famously curated their own ‘Cal Jam’ festivals in San Bernardino, California. The lineups were often made up of a number of the band’s friends: Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and more.

The new post is simply captioned, “COMING SOON,” followed by a series of emojis.

The ‘Jam’ in the animated title suggests the band could be changing coasts for their next festival event, and Washington, D.C. would have special significance for Grohl as his first band Scream came to prominence on the Washington, D.C. scene.

See the post below:

Last week, Foo Fighters announced their first plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band — by touring the same stops that they did on their first US tour back in 1995.

After a huge 2019 that saw the band headline Reading + Leeds Festival (and frontman Dave Grohl play a surprise performance at Club NME with Rick Astley), this year will see the band release a new album and celebrate a quarter of a century together.

‘The Van Tour’ will see Foos “hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those years ago”, albeit upgraded to arena this time.