Foo Fighters are teasing something for 2024, sharing a cryptic message and clip to their social media channels earlier today (September 29).

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

They also returned to the road for an extensive run of shows and festival headline sets, as well as an emotional secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Now, Foo Fighters are teasing some activity for next year. “2024: Everything Or Nothing At All,” they captioned a short visualiser on their social media accounts. The clip features a spinning compass with the band’s logo in the middle and is soundtracked by the song ‘Nothing At All’, which appeared on ‘But Here We Are’.

2024 | Everything or Nothing At All#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/aWBeUXG7vo — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 29, 2023

It is currently unconfirmed what the teaser is hinting at, although the compass imagery suggests it could be pointing at the imminent announcement of a new raft of 2024 tour dates. The band have also already announced some dates for next year under the name Everything Or Nothing At All.

At present, they are scheduled to hold more gigs in the US until mid-October 2023 before performing in Abu Dhabi – at the F1 Grand Prix – and in Australia before the end of the year. Foo Fighters will kick off 2024 with a run of shows in New Zealand in January. Their touring commitments then currently don’t restart until they arrive in the UK for a series of huge gigs in June. Fans can find any remaining tickets for those shows here.

Earlier this month, friend of the band Rick Astley performed a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ at a Radio 2 gig in Leicester. Before the rendition, he called the track “one of the best songs ever”.

Astley joined frontman Dave Grohl onstage at a special edition of Club NME at London’s Moth Club in 2019, drumming on songs like ‘Times Like These’, ‘Everlong’, ‘Best Of You’ and Astley’s own hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.