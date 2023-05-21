Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service and more to play Riot Fest 2023

Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service and more have been announced to headline Riot Fest 2023 – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here.

The festival will return to Chicago’s Douglas Park across the weekend of September 15-17 and also welcome the likes of The Mars Volta, Turnstile, Queens Of The Stone Age, Death Cab For Cutie and more.

Rounding out a stacked line-up are the likes of The Breeders, Death Grips, The Gaslight Anthem, 100 gecs, Warpaint, PUP, Jehnny Beth, Code Orange, Tegan and Sara, Kim Gordon and many more.

See the full line-up for Riot Fest 2023 below.

Tickets are on sale now here.

ICYMI: The Riot Fest 2023 lineup is here! We'll see you September 15-17, 2023 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Tickets are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/NE1pfAnPKa pic.twitter.com/e1vHlNpwlo — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 19, 2023

This week, Foo Fighters shared ‘Under You’ — the latest single to be released from their forthcoming album ‘But Here We Are’ — and announced a free global streaming event.

Set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, the LP will mark their first new material since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. ‘Under You’ follows first single ‘Rescued’ in previewing the LP.

The band confirmed that they would be continuing to make music in January. This followed the sudden passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, while the band were on tour in Colombia.

Currently, the identity of the band’s new drummer remains unknown, although both Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor) have denied speculation that they are now involved in the band’s new project.

Elsewhere, Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service’s joint headline appearance at Riot Fest comes as part of a huge joint tour of North America for Ben Gibbard’s bands.