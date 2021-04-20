Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher confirmed for next year’s Rock In Rio, Lisbon

Foo Fighters, The National and Liam Gallagher have all been confirmed for Rock In Rio, Lisbon 2022.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the event both last year and this year, the bash, which is the Portuguese version of Brazil’s Rock In Rio, will now take place over the weekends of June 18-19 and 25-26, 2022.

The three acts, who were all scheduled to perform at the event this year, will take to the World Stage (Main Stage) on June 18, the festival’s first day. According to a press release, they will all “bring it down” when they perform at Bela Vista Park, which will be transformed into a City of Rock.

As três bandas estão novamente confirmadas para a 9ª edição do festival🤩Temos encontro marcado em 2022! The three bands are confirmed again at the festival´s 9th edition🤩See you in 2022!

Las tres bandas se confirman de nuevo en la 9a edición del festival🤩¡Nos vemos en 2022! pic.twitter.com/dhA2TB3crO — Rock in Rio Lisboa (@rockinriolisboa) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Tickets already purchased, both for the original date of 2020 and for 2021, remain valid. For more information, visit the festival’s official site here.

Despite the recent cancellations of both editions of Rock In Rio, a number of other European festival organisers have spoken to NME about their hopes for their respective events going ahead this year.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates for 2022.

The rock giants were originally set to hit the road in 2020 to mark their 25th anniversary, but the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic now means that their European shows will be put on ice until 2022.

Advertisement

The National‘s upcoming UK and European tour dates have also been rescheduled to 2022, with some dates being cancelled.

The band were set to head to Europe in the summer of 2020 to celebrate 10 years of their lauded album ‘High Violet’, but the dates – including two London shows at Brixton Academy – were then rescheduled to May and June 2021.

Now, a number of the dates have been rescheduled, with the band revealing that more amended dates are set to be revealed soon.

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher will headline this year’s Isle Of Wight festival alongside Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran.