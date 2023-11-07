Foo Fighters to headline Roskilde Festival 2024

Foo Fighters have been announced as the second headliner for Roskilde Festival 2024.

The 52nd edition of the Danish non-profit event is due to take place between June 29 and July 6. You can buy tickets here.

Today (November 7) organisers have confirmed that Dave Grohl and co. will top the bill at next year’s Roskilde on Friday, July 5, marking the band’s only Scandinavian concert in 2024.

Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Programme Director, said: “Foo Fighters have proven themselves as a band that continues to evolve and look ahead.

“With their latest album [‘But Here We Are’], they embrace a challenging time and transform it into a life-affirming, communal experience which we look forward to seeing unfold at Roskilde Festival [next] summer.”

The news comes after PJ Harvey was announced as the festival’s first 2024 headliner last week. Other acts on the line-up so far include The xx member and soloist Romy, Kali Uchis, Blondshell, Heilung, The Armed and Marina Sena.

Per a press release, the initial batch of names spans “multiple styles, genres and continents”. Many more artists are to be confirmed in the coming months.

Additionally, Roskilde ’24 will deliver “a vast line-up of interdisciplinary art and activism through talks, workshops and performance”.

Foo Fighters’ headline set at the event will come shortly after their 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22). The band are also due to play at HellFest in France that month.

This year’s edition of Roskilde Festival saw performances from the likes of Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Christine And The Queens, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía.

In other news, Foos frontman Grohl recently played drums on Boygenius’ song ‘Satanist’ during the duo’s Halloween show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.