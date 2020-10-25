Foo Fighters to headline virtual Joe Biden benefit concert

Foo Fighters are headlining a virtual benefit concert to help support Joe Biden’s ongoing presidential campaign.

The ‘I Will Vote’ benefit concert takes place today (October 25) at 8pm and will see the Foos playing alongside artists including Dave Matthews, P!NK, John Legend, Cher, Ciara, A$AP Ferg, Jennifer Hudson and Jon Bon Jovi.

It comes less than two weeks before America goes to the polls to vote for their next president on November 3, with Biden hoping to prevent US President Donald Trump winning a second term.

Advertisement

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Foo Fighters said: “Music has the power to change the world. So does voting.”

They added: “Join us and many other performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and Democrats down the ballot.”

Music has the power to change the world. So does voting. Join us and many other performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and Democrats down the ballot. Sign up here: https://t.co/icIBoF580w#VoteEarlyDay pic.twitter.com/QJGorHqDfa — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 24, 2020

Special guests at the event include Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, the cast of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, Armie Hammer, Margaret Chao, and Amy Schumer.

Admission to the event is via a donation to the Biden campaign although any amount is accepted. Information on how you can donate can be found here.

Earlier this week (October 23), Stevie Nicks described Foo’s frontman Dave Grohl as “one of the best drummers in the world” after he collaborated with her on a new song.

Advertisement

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman released single ‘Show Them The Way’ earlier this month (October 9), which features Grohl on drums.

Speaking to Dazed, Nicks discussed getting Grohl to play on the track, saying she “couldn’t be happier” to have “a good friend” and “one of the best drummers in the world” help out on it.