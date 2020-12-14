Foo Fighters will be the final performers on Amazon Music’s three-part concert series Holiday Plays, hosted by Lil Nas X.

Dave Grohl and co. will perform tracks from across their career, including ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Best Of You’, as well as their latest single ‘Shame Shame’.

In addition to these, the Foos show will also see the first airing of the band’s new cover of Chuck Berry‘s 1958 festive track ‘Run Rudolph Run’.

You can watch a short clip from the forthcoming show below, which will air at 6pm GMT this Wednesday (December 16) on the Amazon Music app and on the Amazon Music UK Twitch Channel.

The first episode of Holiday Plays aired on December 1 and featured Miley Cyrus‘ first gig since the release of her latest album ‘Plastic Hearts‘, where she performed a cover of Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’.

The first gig also featured Lil Nas X performing his new festive track ‘Holiday‘, while the second starred rising R&B star Kiana Ledé performing tracks from her debut album ‘KIKI’.

Dave Grohl has also teamed up with Greg Kurstin for their ongoing series of covers to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah.

The pair started the series on Thursday (December 10) with a cover of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’, the first in a series of covers of songs by Jewish artists.

Following a version of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ on Friday (11), the duo then shared their rendition of Mountain’s much-covered 1970 rock track ‘Mississippi Queen’. Their latest cover, Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, was released last night (December 13).