Foo Fighters to play first show at Madison Square Garden since March 2020

Foo Fighters have been confirmed as the first band to perform at Madison Square Garden since March 2020.

The rock giants will play to a fully vaccinated crowd on June 20, marking the first full-capacity show at the iconic venue in over 450 days.

Announcing the show on social media, the Foos wrote: “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And @TheGarden’s going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long-ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

The latest show announcement comes after the Foos announced details of a US tour this summer which will take in shows across the Midwest, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And @TheGarden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos. Public on sale 6/11 @ 10am ET.https://t.co/0V7EIMcIll#FF26 pic.twitter.com/ZyrIqzyjH5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2021

Foo Fighters also recently confirmed a headline set at this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago, as well as at 2022’s Boston Calling festival.

The band’s return to touring comes after the coronavirus pandemic derailed their extensive plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020.

The Foos had been set to head on a tour that would see them revisit stops from their first US tour, which was held in 1995, but those dates were shelved last August.

The band have, however, played a number of fundraisers and livestreams throughout the last year, including their recent appearance at Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World.

The show, which raised over £214 million to help support global vaccination efforts against Covid-19, saw Dave Grohl team up with AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson to cover ‘Back In Black’.

Last month, it was announced that Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this October alongside Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s and Carole King.

“I don’t think any of us ever imagined that this would happen,” Grohl said of the announcement.