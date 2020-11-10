Foo Fighters have announced that they’ll make their full live return with a show from Los Angeles’ The Roxy weekend.

Marking the announcement of new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, the band will play the intimate show this Saturday (November 14) from 5pm PST (1am GMT), with fans able to purchase a $15 livestream ticket here.

Ticket holders will also have access to replay the full stream for 48 hours from the start of the show.

A portion of proceeds from the show will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to all types of musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

The announcement comes after the Foos unveiled the video for new single ‘Shame Shame‘, described by Dave Grohl as “darker than anything we’ve ever done”.

Live from @theroxy!!! 🤘

Saturday, November 14th

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!! https://t.co/AdA7r7ssIT Brought to you in part by the good people at @CoorsLight. A portion of proceeds will go to @SweetRelief. GET TICKETS: https://t.co/AdA7r7ssIT pic.twitter.com/aPFqovYy8d — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 10, 2020

“It’s crazy, the idea for that video came from a dream I had when I was when 14 or 15 that I’ve remembered my entire life,” Grohl told NME.

“I was standing at the bottom of this hill and there was this coffin on fire next to this dead tree and I ran up the hill to rescue whoever was in this coffin, but I couldn’t get my hands on it because it was on fire! I stood there filled with anxiety and fear, but I’ve remembered it my entire fucking life and never knew what it meant.”

Grohl also discussed how their new record marks the band’s first “Saturday night party album”.

“It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again,” he said.

“Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”