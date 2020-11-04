Foo Fighters to play on Dave Chappelle’s post-election ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Foo Fighters have been announced as musical guests on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday’s (November 7) show will be hosted by Dave Chappelle, who also hosted a post-election episode of the show following the 2016 election.

Foo Fighters’ appearance on the show follows recent slots from The Strokes and Jack White, while Adele hosted a recent edition of SNL, alongside musical guest H.E.R.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

During Chappelle’s 2016 post-election episode of SNL, he delivered an 11-minute monologue for which he later received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, recently started teasing their upcoming 10th album. The Dave Grohl-led band last released a full-length record with ‘Concrete And Gold’ in 2017, and confirmed back in February that they had finished recording its follow-up.

Fans have been posting on social media after discovering the band’s iconic ‘FF’ logo in various locations alongside an ‘X’, the Roman numeral for 10. It’s not clear yet whether Foo Fighters will be premiering new music from the album during the SNL performance.

Back in May, Dave Grohl compared Foo Fighters’ upcoming new album to David Bowie’s 1983 record ‘Let’s Dance’. “It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he explained.

Grohl also previously stated that the Foos’ 10th LP was “unlike anything we’ve ever done”.

Advertisement

Saturday’s episode of SNL follows the 2020 US Presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

While no clear winner was declared on election night (November 3), Biden has since earned the most votes of any presidential candidate in US election history, and is the bookmakers’ favourite to reach the White House.