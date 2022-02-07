Foo Fighters to perform VR concert after this week’s Super Bowl Sunday

Foo Fighters are set to perform a VR concert after this week’s Super Bowl Sunday.

The group will perform what’s described as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert” on Facebook, now termed Meta, after the game this week. Frontman Dave Grohl has also said one of the song’s the group will perform has never been played live before.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries,” Grohl said in a statement.

He continued: “We’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.”

“Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!” he added.

Foo Fighters‘ new feature-length film STUDIO 666 is coming to cinemas in the UK and Ireland this month.

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the upcoming “horror-comedy” movie will follow Grohl and co. as they move into a mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record a new album.

Once they arrive, however, frontman Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

Last month (January 27) it was confirmed that STUDIO 666 will be released exclusively in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25 via Sony Pictures UK.

Speaking about the project, Grohl explained: “Yep…we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie. Because…why the hell not?

“After keeping STUDIO 666 our dirty little secret for years, we’re so fucking excited to bring it to you guys for a full-on theatrical release. This thing was MEANT for the big screen. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

The band’s 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, came out last February. They’ll showcase the record on a run of UK stadium shows this summer.