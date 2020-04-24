Foo Fighters to stream 2006 Hyde Park show tonight

Foo Fighters will stream their 2006 Hyde Park for fans online today (April 24), it has been announced.

The band performed at the London park on June 17, 2006 as part of their In Your Honor tour and were supported by the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Motörhead, Angels & Airwaves, and Juliette And The Licks.

During the set, the Dave Grohl-led band aired classic tracks like ‘All My Life’, ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Everlong’, and covered Probot’s ‘Shake Your Blood’ with Motörhead frontman Lemmy. The encore featured more covers and special guests – ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ with members of Queen.

The concert will begin streaming at 6pm BST on the band’s official YouTube page (and embedded above). “Check out Foo Fighter’s full Hyde Park concert in London, June 17th 2006,” read the video description on the site. “Keep washing your hands.”

Fans can also donate direct from the page to charity MusiCares, which provides relief to musicians in need. At the time of writing, $5,558 (£4,505) has been raised from Foo Fighters’ YouTube page alone.

Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins were one of a number of musicians to take part in a special cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ earlier this week. On what was billed “the biggest ever Live Lounge”, stars including Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Fender, Bastille, and Ellie Goulding teamed up to cover the track for BBC Radio 1, with all proceeds from the single to be split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.

Produce Fraser T Smith said of working on the release: “Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio.

“We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”