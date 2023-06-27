Foo Fighters announce UK tour dates for 2024

Foo Fighters have announced a UK tour for 2024.

Today, June 27, Dave Grohl and co. took to social media to announce the UK leg of the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ tour, which will see them perform in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham between 13 June and 27 June next year.

Supporting acts for these shows include Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Shame, Hot Milk and Himalayas.

Pre-sale tickets to Foo Fighters’ 2024 UK tour begin tomorrow, June 28, at 9am BST, and will end on Thursday June 28 at 10pm BST. General tickets go on sale this Friday, June 30 at 9am BST, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The newly announced tour dates come shortly after the Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury this past weekend. They were long rumoured to perform at the Pyramid Stage on Friday, being billed as The Churnups.

Their Glasto set scored a four-star review from NME‘s Thomas Smith, who wrote: “Nine songs is what they have time for, the quickest, breeziest Foo Fighters gig of this scale in donkeys. It’s a rare sight: serious urgency underpins every song, particularly opener ‘All My Life’ and ‘No Son of Mine’. Even ‘Learn To Fly’ and ‘The Pretender’, the latter of which does get broken down and built back up, marching onwards along with pep and energy.”

Following that set, Foos frontman Dave Grohl would go on to perform two more times at the festival over the course of the weekend, joining The Pretenders and Johnny Marr onstage, and closing out Guns N’ Roses’ headlining set with ‘Paradise City’.

Check out Foo Fighters’ complete list of UK 2024 tour dates below.

13 June 2024 – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

17 June 2024 – Glasgow – Hampden Stadium

20 June 2024 – London – London Stadium

22 June 2024 – London – London Stadium

25 June 2024 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

27 June 2024 – Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium