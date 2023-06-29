Foo Fighters’ UK tour pre-sale saw “unprecedented” demand

Concert promoters have shared that Foo Fighters‘ tickets have been “flying” off the shelves due to the unprecedented demand.

Wednesday, (June 28) saw the presale for Foo’s ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ UK Tour which left SJM Concerts and DF Concerts thrilled with the turnout. The UK tour is set to kick off on June 13 next year with Wet Leg, Shame, Courtney Barnett, Loose Articles, Honeyblood, Himalayas, Chroma and Hot Milk serving as support.

“We’ve seen unprecedented demand for the Foo Fighters pre-sale this morning,” shared SJM Concerts. “It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

“Not unexpectedly, it’s flying out,” added DF Concerts’ Geoff Ellis and PCL’s Paul Cardow. “We can’t wait for next June!”

Recently, the band added a second Manchester date to their tour due to the huge demand. Taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, the new show will be held on June 15, making it the only city other than London to have two scheduled performances from the rock veterans.

Tickets for the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All UK Tour’ go on general sale Tomorrow, June 30 at 9am. Visit here for tickets.

Foo Fighters’ UK 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE 2024

13 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

15 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

17 – Glasgow, Hampden Stadium

20 – London, London Stadium

22 – London, London Stadium

25 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

27 – Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium

In other news, the Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury this past weekend. They were long rumoured to perform at the Pyramid Stage on Friday, being billed as The Churnups.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Nine songs is what they have time for, the quickest, breeziest Foo Fighters gig of this scale in donkeys. It’s a rare sight: serious urgency underpins every song, particularly opener ‘All My Life’ and ‘No Son of Mine’.

“Even ‘Learn To Fly’ and ‘The Pretender’, the latter of which does get broken down and built back up, marching onwards along with pep and energy.”

The also saw Grohl’s daughter Violet join the band on stage for ‘Show Me How‘ – a cut from their recent album ‘But Here We Are‘ written for his late mother – and the band dedicate ‘My Hero’ to drummer Taylor Hawkins who died last year.