Foo Fighters announce US headline shows for this summer

Foo Fighters have announced a trio of US headline shows for this year – find all the details below.

The Dave Grohl-led band were already scheduled for a run of summer festival appearances including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Bonnaroo.

Today (February 28), the Foos have confirmed their own concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24), Rogers, Arkansas (June 14) and Pelham, Alabama (June 16).

Tickets are due to go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (March 3) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A fan pre-sale has also gone live today (February 28). Check out the announcement post below.

Foo Fighters’ upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” a statement on social media read.

Last September, the Foos performed two special sets as part of the huge tribute concerts for Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. They were joined on-stage by a revolving cast of guest drummers, including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell and Hawkins’ teenage son Shane.

It is not yet known who will be behind the kit at the forthcoming live shows.

Recently, Foo Fighters paid further tribute to Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday (February 17).

The group released their 10th and latest studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, in February 2021.

Earlier this month, Radio X DJ Chris Moyles apologised to Grohl after appearing to let slip that a follow-up record would be arriving next month. There is currently no information regarding any new Foo Fighters material.