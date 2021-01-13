Foo Fighters announce new single ‘Waiting On A War’

Foo Fighters have announced their next single, ‘Waiting On A War’ – you can hear a preview of the new song below.

The track is the latest to be taken from the band’s upcoming tenth studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which is set for release on February 5.

Posting on Twitter this afternoon (January 13), Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl shared some words about the wider meaning behind the track.

As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. (thread) — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 13, 2021

“As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war,” he wrote. “I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol.

“My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.”

He also previously told NME how the dreams came full circle after his daughter asked him if the U.S. was on the brink of nuclear war with North Korea.

“Last year, I was taking my daughter to school and it was around the time that the US and North Korea were ramping up tensions with each other and she had seen it on the news,” Grohl said.

“She just asked me ‘Dad, are we going to war’? It reminded me of how I felt when I was her age and I just thought, ‘What a fucking drag!’ How depressing is it that childhood could be robbed of that beauty and innocence by this dark feeling of dread. So that’s what ‘Waiting On a War Is About’.”

Foos have also previewed ‘Waiting On A War’ in a video clip which you can watch below. The song is set to be released tomorrow (January 14).

'Waiting On A War'

The new song releasing January 14th.#MedicineAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/tHG1FqexVN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 13, 2021

‘Waiting On A War’ follows on from the previously released ‘Medicine At Midnight’ tracks ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘No Son Of Mine’.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Medicine At Midnight’ below.

‘Making A Fire’ ‘Shame Shame’ ‘Cloudspotter’ ‘Waiting On A War’ ‘Medicine At Midnight’ ‘No Son Of Mine’ ‘Holding Poison’ ‘Chasing Birds’ ‘Love Dies Young’

Foo Fighters are continuing to mark their 25th anniversary, with the band announcing this week that they have teamed up with Vans to release a special pair of shoes to mark the milestone.