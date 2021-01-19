Watch Foo Fighters’ stirring new video for ‘Waiting On A War’

Foo Fighters have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Waiting On A War’ – you can check out the clip below.

The song was released last week as the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which is set for release on February 5.

Directed by Paola Kudacki, the ‘Waiting On A War’ video mixes footage of the Foos performing the track with cinematic shots of young people, whose ostensibly carefree outlook on life is being threatened by a set of ominous-looking adults who are wearing brown paper bags over their heads.

You can watch Foo Fighters’ video for ‘Waiting On A War’ below.

Sharing some words on ‘Waiting On A War’ last week, Foos frontman Dave Grohl spoke about the wider meaning behind the track.

“As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington D.C., I was always afraid of war,” he wrote. “I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.”

Speaking to NME about how that childhood fear came full circle when his daughter asked him in 2019 if North Korea was on the verge of war with the US, Grohl recalled: “She just asked me: ‘Dad, are we going to war’? It reminded me of how I felt when I was her age, and I just thought: ‘What a fucking drag!’

“How depressing is it that childhood could be robbed of that beauty and innocence by this dark feeling of dread? So that’s what ‘Waiting On A War’ is about.”

Foo Fighters are among the artists who are set to perform during Celebrating America, a TV special which will celebrate US President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration, tomorrow night (January 20).