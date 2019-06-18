Food for a fiver: Glastonbury to offer affordable festival food and expanded vegan options

Festival-goers can take advantage of cheap and varied offerings at this year's event

Glastonbury organisers have confirmed details of some of the food on sale at the festival this year, including the return of their Food For A Fiver scheme.

The initiative aims to give festival-goers affordable options for food when on site at Worthy Farm and has been running since 2015.

In a post on the official Glastonbury website, representatives for the festival said over 300 stalls would be taking part. That number makes up 75 percent of the food traders who attend Glastonbury.

The scheme will be running at stands with the Food For A Fiver sticker and information on their menu boards. Some items included in the deal include a smoothie, muesli and coffee breakfast combination, a bowl of homemade ravioli, a kids’ meal and drink, a ploughman’s lunch, a vegetarian salad, a box of chicken, roast potatoes and gravy, or a deal on coffee and cakes for two.

Glastonbury 2019 will also boast an expanded number of vegetarian and vegan stalls. The stands will sell vegan options including tofu fish steaks, jackfruit burritos, full cooked vegan breakfasts, vegan mac’n’cheese, vegan paella, and more.

The festival will return to Worthy Farm from June 26-30. Stormzy, The Killers, and The Cure are set to headline the 2019 edition. You can see the full line-up here.

Meanwhile, organiser Emily Eavis has shared a photo of her father, Michael, rehearsing for his performance at this year’s event. The festival founder will appear in the Avalon field with his band, as well as speak at the Acoustic Stage as part of his ‘Michael Eavis… Explains All’ slot.