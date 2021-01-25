Footage emerges of Kanye West shouting at Chance The Rapper during studio session

A video clip has emerged that appears to show Kanye West shouting at Chance The Rapper during a recent studio session.

The footage is reportedly from an upcoming documentary on West’s shelved ‘Donda’ album, filmed last summer at the ‘Jesus Walks’ hitmaker’s Wyoming compound.

The clip appears to show West growing increasingly frustrated during a recording session for the unreleased album before lashing out at Chance, telling him to sit his “ass down and listen to the album or leave.”

Narrated by West’s longtime friend and collaborator Dame Dash, he said of the situation:”My thing was, like, get rid of the people who are triggering him, just get ’em out of here and let’s just have fun being creative.

“So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out.”

He concluded: “At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

You can see the clip below:

Kanye West yelling at Chance The Rapper in a new leaked documentary pic.twitter.com/5t7h5edG4t — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 24, 2021

Neither artist has responded to the clip so far, but by the end of the video, all seems good between the pair as they pose for pictures and Chance even tells a joke that West laughs at.

Earlier this month, Dionne Warwick confirmed that she’s working on a charity track with Chance The Rapper after the pair entertained fans with a friendly back and forth on Twitter last month.

The singer was praised in December after jokingly asking Chance about his rap alias.

