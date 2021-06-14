An archive clip of Saweetie rapping for J. Cole has re-emerged, filmed before the former became famous.

In the short clip below you can see Saweetie deliver a few bars to the rapper outside his tour bus after a concert in San Diego.

Looking back on the event in an interview with Hardknocktv in 2019, Saweetie said: “He’s already so iconic to me but I guess like, the world didn’t know him like that yet.

“So he comes, he’s hella tall, we’re all saying ‘hi’ and I’m nervous, and my boyfriend’s like ‘you should rap for him’. I remember just being so excited. I don’t wanna stop the meet and greet, so he says hi to everybody, he’s about to leave, then I tap him and I say ‘can I rap for you?'”

Now, in a new interview with Complex, Saweetie reaffirmed her admiration for Cole, saying that she wants to work with him. “On production, yes,” she said, when asked if she still hopes to collaborate.

Last month, meanwhile, Saweetie shared a new sports-themed video for ‘Fast (Motion)’ ahead of her forthcoming album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’.

In the entertaining new visual, the rapper plays one-on-one against WNBA star A’ja Wilson, as well as ruling the roost in games of American football, athletics and more.

She also recently teamed up with K-pop singer Jamie and Japanese rapper Chanmina on a new remix of ‘Best Friend’, also featuring Doja Cat.

‘Pretty Bitch Music’ is released on June 25 via Warner and follows March EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’.