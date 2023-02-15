Footage released from Avicii’s last ever gig

Footage from Avicii‘s last-ever live show, which took place two years before he died, has been shared.

The live video on his official YouTube account shows the late DJ and producer (real name Tim Bergling) on stage at Ibiza’s Ushuaïa on August 28, 2016, playing his track ‘Addicted To You’ from his 2013 album ‘True’. You can view the performance below.

That same year he announced his retirement from performing live. “My path has been filled with success, but it hasn’t come without its bumps,” he said at the time.

“I’ve become an adult while growing as an artist, I’ve come to know myself better and realise that there’s so much I want to do with my life. I have strong interests in different areas, but there’s so little time to explore them.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way. It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

Less than two years later, he died by suicide on April 20, 2018. Following his death, Avicii’s family set up a mental health foundation in his honour.

His father, Tim Klas, also opened up about the death of his son and called for more mental health support for new artists – saying fame and fortune are “a very dangerous combination.”

More recently, Avicii’s family announced that they had sold 75 per cent of the late musician’s recording and publishing rights to the Swedish company Pophouse.