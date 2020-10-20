Football legend Pelé teams up with Rodrigo y Gabriela on new track

Football icon Pelé has teamed up with Rodrigo y Gabriela to release their new track ‘Acredita No Véio (Listen To The Old Man)’.

The unlikely pairing, which sees the Brazilian legend’s vocals being contrasted against the masterful guitar work of the Mexican duo, came about after they were introduced by producer and mutual friend Jorge Berlanga.

Pelé originally wrote the song alongside Brazilian musician Ruria Duprat in 2005, but it has received a new musical twist after Rodrigo Y Gabriela came onboard.

Opening up on his love of music, Pele admitted that he “didn’t want the public to make the comparison between Pelé the composer and Pelé the footballer.”

“That would have been a huge injustice – in football my talent was a gift from God, music was just for fun,” Pele explained.

He said of the new track, which arrives only days before his 80th birthday: “I wrote this one because when I used to play with Santos, the coach used to say that when we lost it was the players’ fault, but when we won it was the macumba (black magic) had helped. The song is joking about that – of course, macumba doesn’t win games at all.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela added: “We are both big soccer fans. Growing up in Mexico City, we heard many stories about Pelé and the legendary Brazilian team that triumphed at the 1970 World Cup in our homeland.

“Imagine our surprise and delight to find out that not only is Pelé the greatest footballer of all-time, but is also a talented singer and songwriter? It is a huge honour for us to collaborate with Pele on the occasion of his 80th birthday.”