For Those I Love announces first ever show later this year

For Those I Love has announced that his first ever live show will take place later this year.

The Dublin producer and songwriter (real name David Balfe), who released his self-titled debut album last week, will be performing at Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland on October 1.

Taking to social media earlier today (March 29), For Those I Love wrote: “Performing on Jools and Other Voices gave me a taste of what playing live could do for me, a temporary escape, a chance to bellow loud from my lungs, a way to let some of that pain out for good.”

He added: “I’m happy to be able to take this step now, surrounded by family and friends in Dublin.”

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available from 9am tomorrow (March 30), while general sale tickets go on sale from 9am on Thursday (April 1). For more info, sign up to For Those I Love’s mailing list here.

In a five-star review of For Those I Love’s debut album, NME‘s Andrew Trendell called it “not only an immaculate debut, but a beautiful record that speaks to anyone who’s ever loved and lost, anyone who might be mourning or just processing the days of youthful abandon, or perhaps those who need reminding that you can’t have shadows without the light”.

The review continued: “‘Stories to tell never breed sadness, they treat it,’ he says on ‘The Shape Of You’, ‘and if you can grasp it, own it, deal with it, you can heal with it’. He’s not wrong. We’ll dance together again soon. Until then, keep going.”

Meanwhile, For Those I Love has released a new remix of ‘Birthday / The Pain’ produced by 2 B REAL boss Finn.