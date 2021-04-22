For Those I Love has announced details of his first ever UK tour and shared a new live film.

The project of Irish musician David Balfe released a self-titled debut album last month, and a number of tracks from the album are performed live in the new Holy Trinity film.

The new film is a collaboration between Balfe and Irish director Hugh Mulhern, and is set at Tolka Park, the home of Balfe’s beloved Shelbourne FC, a club that has informed large parts of the For Those I Love story.

Of the collaboration, Balfe said: “For me, collaboration has always been based on trust. So much of this project was spent sharing memories of my life over Zoom, and listening to Hugh share his. That’s the lifeblood, where the trust is built, and I’m glad it was. I feel like we helped each other see the world anew.”

He added: “It’s that trust that built the groundwork for the patience and comfort on set. That trust took away the fear of sharing this pain on film. That trust helped me feel cared for while still being a subject, not the easiest thing to do. That trust is what I’m most proud of here.

“As the myth goes, the public presence of this album can be traced back to Hugh. How beautiful it feels to make things full circle and cap this record off together.”

Watch Holy Trinity below.

After recently revealing plans for his first ever live show in Dublin, For Those I Love will now head out on a full UK tour in October.

See the upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are available from 9am BST tomorrow (April 23) here.

OCTOBER 2021

17 – Glasgow, Audio

20 – London, Courtyard Theatre

21 – London, Courtyard Theatre

23 – Bristol, Louisiana

24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

Upon its release, NME gave For Those I Love’s self-titled debut album a five-star review, writing: “‘For Those I Love’ is not only an immaculate debut, but a beautiful record that speaks to anyone who’s ever loved and lost, anyone who might be mourning or just processing the days of youthful abandon, or perhaps those who need reminding that you can’t have shadows without the light.

“‘Stories to tell never breed sadness, they treat it,’ he says on ‘The Shape Of You’, ‘and if you can grasp it, own it, deal with it, you can heal with it’. He’s not wrong. We’ll dance together again soon. Until then, keep going.”